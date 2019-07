WAITE PARK/SAUK RAPIDS -- Police are still investigating bomb threats that were made to two local convenience stores.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says they are still trying to figure out who and why someone called in the threat to the Kwik Trip store at 10th Avenue South, along with another Kwik Trip in Sauk Rapids.

Bentrud says the threats were made on Wednesday night, but nothing was found at either store.