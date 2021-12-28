Police in Scandia Searching for Stolen Street Decorations

SCANDIA, Minn. (AP) _ Police in a St. Paul suburb are searching for stolen street decorations.

Scandia Mayor Christine Maefsky said Monday that on Dec. 22 someone made off with seven giant snowflake decorations the city hung on lampposts.

The town originally bought 42 of the ornaments at a cost of $100 each.

The decorations hang 11 feet above the ground, suggesting the thief _ or thieves _ were highly motivated.

The mayor said the thefts has left her town a little less merry.