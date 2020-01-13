Police: Fatal Shooting in Rochester Drug Related

ROCHESTER (AP) -- Police say a fatal shooting in Rochester was drug-related. The shooting happened Friday afternoon outside an apartment building.

Twenty-four-year-old Trevor Boysen was killed as he sat in his car outside the Quarters Apartments.

Authorities say the shooting happened during a marijuana deal. At least six shots were fired. Police arrested an 18-year-old man who lives in the apartment building.

Officials say he was found with a handgun that investigators believe was used in the shooting.