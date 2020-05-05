Police: Body of Missing St. Cloud Man Found

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities say the body of a missing St. Cloud man has been found.

St. Cloud Police Lieutenant Lori Ellering says they received a call back on April 7th, from a resident who stated they found what was believed to be human remains in a large wooded area north of the Cloverleaf Trailer Park.

Officers responded and the body was sent to the Midwest Medical Examiners Office, who identified the body as Adam Peckham.

Peckham had been missing since July 25th.

The cause of death is unknown and the case remains active.

Anyone with information on Peckham's disappearance or death is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit.