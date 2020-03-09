Police Asking for Help Finding Missing Man

WAITE PARK -- The Waite Park Police Department is asking for your help finding a missing man.

Officers are asking you to be on the lookout for 40-year-old Jordan Gumiela. He is white, 5'11", and approximately 200 lbs. Gumiela has blue eyes and brown hair and may be driving a white Chevy Impala with license number 575 WHT.

Police believe he may be in danger.

If you see Gumiela or know his whereabouts, call the Waite Park Police Department at (320) 251-3281 and ask to speak to an on-duty officer.

Waite Park Police Department photo

