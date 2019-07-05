Police Arrest Naked Man on ‘Tons of Acid’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- A La Crosse man is in trouble with the law after he was arrested for running around a parking lot naked and telling officers he was on ``tons and tons of acid.''

Police received a complaint during the early morning hours of June 29 of a man running around naked and yelling incoherently.

Police found the 29-year-old in a parking lot on the city's north side. Asked why he was running around naked, the man said ``oh, that's what all those drugs are for'' and ``what's wrong with being a heroin addict?''

Police asked him what he'd taken and he responded ``tons and tons and tons and tons and tons of acid.''

Officers arrested him for lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct.