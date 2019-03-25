Police: 17-Year-Old Involved in Hit-And-Run with School Bus

ST. CLOUD -- A 17-year-old St. Cloud resident is accused of hitting a school bus and then driving off. St. Cloud police say it happened at about 3:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of 22nd Street South and Shannon Drive.

The bus was going east on 22nd Street South and was turning left onto Shannon Drive when a 2003 Hyundai approached the bus from behind at a high speed. The car then tried to pass the bus on the left and struck the middle of the bus on the driver's side.

The school bus driver, 60-year-old Wayne Parker of St. Cloud, gave a description of the vehicle and a partial license plate number to police.

At about 6:15 on Friday night a parking control officer spotted the car in the 700 block of 8th Avenue South. The suspected driver admitted to being involved in the crash and not stopping. The teenager's name has not been released, but they were cited and released for failing to stop at an accident.

Six passengers were on the bus, but there were no injuries.