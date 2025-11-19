PLYMOUTH (WJON News) -- Several eateries will be available inside the new Coborn's grocery store being built in Plymouth. Chef David Fhima and The Buttered Tin will be located at Coborn's Market & Table grocery store, set to open in March. They are part of the company's new 'grocerant' model.

The Global Table will feature three fast-casual concepts developed by Minnesota chef David Fhima. Basta Pasta will have dishes inspired by regions across Italy. Abuela's Mexican Kitchen with have Mexican fare. Brother's Burgers will offer gourmet burgers featuring grass-fed beef from Thousand Hills in Becker.

Coborn's Market & Table will also have a third location of The Buttered Tin with fresh-baked goods as well as breakfast and lunch.

The store will offer food-court-style seating as well as outdoor seating.

The location will also have Penny Horse Parlor, a nostalgic ice cream shop featuring Minnesota's Kemp's Ice Cream.

Coborn's Market & Table will anchor The Boulevard development, being built at the intersection of I-94 and Bass Lake Road.