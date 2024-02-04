Pilot Rescued After Plane Flips in River
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS (WJON News) -- Inver Grove Heights Fire and Police crews were called to a small plane that flipped on the Mississippi River.
The pilot safely got out and onto a wing.
The pilot was picked up by a boat, transported to a marina, and is ok.
Get our free mobile app
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Igloo Bar A Winter Tradition on Minnesota's Lake of the Woods
- World Food Tour: Greek Cravings in St. Cloud
- Line Up Announced for 8th Annual Dancing With Our Stars
- Lion May be Coming to Sauk Rapids Park
- New Book Bucket List Guide to Exploring Minnesota
LOOK: The 50 best small towns to raise a family in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz