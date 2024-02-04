Pilot Rescued After Plane Flips in River

Inver Grove Heights Fire Department

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS (WJON News) -- Inver Grove Heights Fire and Police crews were called to a small plane that flipped on the Mississippi River.

The pilot safely got out and onto a wing.

Inver Grove Heights Police Department
The pilot was picked up by a boat, transported to a marina, and is ok.

