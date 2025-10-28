ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Fabulous Armadillos are getting ready for their first show of the season at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in Downtown St. Cloud. The theme is "Minnesota Grown: Songs from Minnesota Artists, Songwriters, and Studios".

Anything that's got some great connections with Minnesota, and that's a huge variety of stuff. Everything from rock to pop, all of the Prince stuff obviously, but also everything that came with the Prince stuff, producers, all the cool stuff they used to generate some great Minnesota tunes.

Pioneer Place owner Ray Herrington says tickets to most of the Fabulous Armadillos shows are still available. They have a 10 night run from this Monday through Friday, November 14th at 7:30 p.m. each night.

The Fabulous Armadillos' second concert series at Pioneer Place will be in January with the theme "Keep On Truckin'! Feel Good Songs from the 70s". And, their third concert series will be in April with the theme "Celebration of 20 years of the Fabulous Armadillos, the best songs from the last 20 years".

This year is the 50th anniversary of the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald and there is a concert coming up at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud to mark the occasion. Herrington says they've booked The Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Band for its show "Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald 50th Anniversary Show" on Saturday, November 15th.

This gentleman has sung with us once before. It is uncanny. Gordon Lightfoot had a very unique voice, a unique way of delivering his hits. There are a lot of Gordon Lightfoot songs people don't even know that they know.

The ship remains at the bottom of Lake Superior and is the gravesite of the 29 sailors who died on November 10, 1975. Gordon Lightfoot’s classic hit song The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald was nominated for two Grammy awards.