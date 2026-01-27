ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Fabulous Armadillos are in the second week of their latest run at the Pioneer Place on Fifth in downtown St. Cloud. Their show "Keep On Truckin'! Feel Good Songs from the 70s" still has a few tickets remaining for Tuesday and Wednesday night, but Thursday and Friday night are sold out.

Get our free mobile app

If you are downtown on Saturday for the Bold and Bright celebration, you can wrap up the night with a Foreigner and Styx tribute band at the Pioneer Place.

They do a lot of Styx and Foreigner, as you said, but they also do things like Led Zeplin, Journey, AC/DC, Boston, stuff like that.

Read More: What To Expect At St. Cloud's Bold And Bright Winter Festival |

Pioneer Place Owner Ray Herrington says he also has Crash Dummy featuring comedian magician Parker William next Friday, February 6th.

It's a high-energy show, very quick pace, you gotta pay attention because he's fast. He does a lot of magic and comedy combined, so it's cool. Lots of fun.

Next Saturday, February 7th, Davina & the Vagabonds will be at the Pioneer Place on Fifth.

You can see the full schedule of shows for the remainder of the season on their website.