Pinecone Vision Center Breaks Ground on New St. Cloud Clinic

ST. CLOUD -- A Sartell eye clinic is expanding into St. Cloud.

Pinecone Vision Center held a ground breaking ceremony Friday morning for their new location. The clinic will be located off of 33rd Street South in St. Cloud, between Stride Academy and Tech High School.

Dr. Nick Colatrella says plans for expansion began prior to the pandemic and they are excited to finally get to this point.

We've been so fortunate. We opened in Sartell back in 2004 when it was just Dr. Hinkemeyer and myself and we've been so blessed for our growth. To be able to serve another community in the same capacity is going to be fantastic.

The 7,000 square-foot building will focus mainly on eye care services, with their administrative services remaining in Sartell.

Dr. Stacy Hinkemeyer says in addition to their current eye care services, they are also adding cosmetic eye care, a first in central Minnesota.

So it looks at cosmetic issues like makeup and other treatments we can do to help cosmetically look better, including light procedures for skin care.

Hinkemeyer says they are excited to be apart of the growing south St. Cloud area.

If all goes well they hope to open their new clinic by October. Their official location is at 3274 Nottingham Road South.