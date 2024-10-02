Pinecone Road Work to Prompt Traffic Detour

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Drivers who use Pinecone Road in Sartell will be faced with a detour starting Thursday.

Work crews will be completing an overlay of the road between Scout Drive and County Road 120. The work will require a detour.

Pinecone Road will reopen on the evening of Wednesday, October 9th.

There may also be a one-day detour the following week for striping.

Sartell officials say Pinecone Road North will also be undergoing maintenance work in the next three to four weeks which will prompt lane shifts, but traffic will be maintained in both directions.

