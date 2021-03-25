Pierz Woman Killed in Rollover in Morrison County

PIERZ -- There was a deadly crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 25 in Buh Township, just north of Pierz.

Forty-one-year-old Cindy Meyer of Pierz was driving south when her car went off the road and rolled into the ditch. She was killed in the crash. Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

An eight-year-old boy riding in the car was taken to St. Gabriel Hospital in Little Falls.

