Pierz Teen Taken to Hospital After ATV Crash

PIERZ -- A Pierz teenager was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his ATV.

The incident happened just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of 153rd Street and 330th Avenue, about six miles east of Pierz.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the 13-year-old was heading east on the Soo-Line Trail, when he pulled out in front of a vehicle heading west on 153rd Street, causing the two to crash.

The teen was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, 71-year-old Bradley Ver Bout of Green Valley, AZ, was not hurt.