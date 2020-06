BUCKMAN -- A Pierz man was airlifted to the hospital after a skid loader accident Tuesday.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on a farm along 73rd Street in Buckman Township.

Authorities say 66-year-old Gordon Boser was hauling wood/brush with his skid loader, when the loader tipped forward throwing Boser from the machine.

He was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital for his head injuries.