Pickup Flips Onto Roof in St. Cloud Crash

ST. CLOUD -- Only minor injuries were reported in a crash where a pickup ended up on its roof.

St. Cloud police say the incident happened Wednesday at about 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of 54th Avenue North and Veterans Drive.

Police say 32-year-old Leah Kramer of Sartell was driving north on 54the Avenue in her truck when she went through the intersection on a red light.

A car driven by a 27-year-old St. Cloud man was going west.

The pickup hit the car on its passenger side causing the truck to flip on its side.

The driver of the car had minor injuries but neither driver was taken to the hospital.

Kramer was given a ticket for the red light violation.

