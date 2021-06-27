Pickle Wins WJON/Granite City Days 5K

16-year old Sean Pickle of St. Cloud won the WJON/Granite City Days 5K run Sunday morning in St. Cloud. He finished with a time of 18:32. James Kelly of Salt Lake City, Utah finished 2nd with a time of 19:03 and 19-year old Habatamu Schaller of St. Cloud finished 3rd with a time of 20:02. The top 3 female finishers come from the same family. 14-year old Emma Jamison was the top female finisher with a time of 21:49 followed by her 13-year old sister Lilian with a time of 21:55 and 12-year Cecelia with a time of 22:56.

Sean Pickle (photo - Jay Caldwell)

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis was the top 50-plus year old finisher with a time of 21:39. Approximately 80 runners/walkers participated in the event.

