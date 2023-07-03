Phyllis T. Mohs, 93, St. Cloud

April 19, 1930 - July 2, 2023

Private Memorial Services will be at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Phyllis T. Mohs, age 93, of St. Cloud. Phyllis passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 2 at Arlington Place in St. Joseph. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Phyllis was born April 19, 1930 in St. Cloud to Thomas “Bert” and Mary (Peters) Stafford. She graduated from Cathedral High School and attended St. Cloud State University. She married Donald “Donny” Mohs on May 21, 1951 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Together they raised their family in St. Cloud and spent summers at the lake cottage on Upper Spunk Lake in Avon. She truly embraced being a mother. She taught her children to read, write and arithmetic before they entered school. She will be remembered for her love of fishing, quilting, bowling, playing cards and trips as a family. Her family unity was made strong and they treasured the time spent together. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral and Christian Women.

Phyllis is survived by her children Dan (Carolee Swanson) of St. Cloud, Liz (George Willenbring) Mohs of St. Cloud, Richard (Liz) of Avon, Catherine (Marcus Spoden) Mohs of Cold Spring, and Barbara Mohs of St. Cloud, three grandchildren Amanda, Drew, and Beth, and two great grandchildren Jazelle and Jalayna.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Donny (2012), infant son Gerald, siblings Eileen Stafford, Tom Stafford, Bill Stafford and Marie Cashman.

Mom, thank you for your love, guidance, sense of humor and all your inspiration to enjoy life.