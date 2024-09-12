Phyllis Marie Feia, 92, St. Cloud

February 16, 1932 - September 10, 2024

Phyllis Marie Feia, 92, of St. Cloud, MN, passed away at Sterling Park Nursing Home, Waite Park, on September 10, 2024.

*Phyllis believed her obituary would be more meaningful to her family/friends if it were “her own words and thoughts.” She wrote this prior to her entering the nursing home. She requested no services.

“We are confident and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” I Cor. 5:8

I was born in Randall, Minn., on a farm on February 16, 1932, to George and Clara Hammerbeck. When I was 3 months old, my mother and I were in a fiery car accident, but my mother wrapped her arms around me as we flew out of the car and saved my life. I always remember the scars that my mother bore that kept me alive.

Later, I married and moved to St. Cloud where I had 4 children, Les, Mike, Linda, and Jim. Les worked at a nursing home caring for people that he loved but died of cancer at age 40. My second son, Mike, has been taking care of me and my needs.

When my children grew up, I opened a gift shop and restaurant we called “The Colony House” in St. Cloud. It was a beautiful place where people could come and visit and enjoy the atmosphere.

Later I was given the opportunity to become general manager of the first Good Earth Food Co-op in St. Cloud where I experienced such delight in getting to know the people. I described this experience by writing a book about them in No Stone Unturned. I have had such a rich, full life, and now I’m looking for the next stage.