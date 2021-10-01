Phyllis C. Hoffman, 91, Little Falls

July 20, 1930 - September 30, 2021

Phyllis C. Hoffman, 91, of Little Falls, died Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Lake Hills Elderly Care in Cushing.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 4 at 1:00 P.M. at the Randall Presbyterian Church.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 - 1:00 P.M. at the church on Monday.

Reverend Michael Hartwell will be officiating. Interment will follow at Randall City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the church. Full obituary to follow.