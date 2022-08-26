Philip R. May, 89, Holdingford

March 9,1933 – August 24, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Church of All Saints – Saint Mary’s in Holdingford. Visitation will be an hour and a half before mass on Monday at the church. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Phil was born on March 9, 1933, to Fred and Mabel (Granquist) May in St. Cloud. He married Jeanette Rakotz on October 14, 1953. Phil loved a snow storm. He and his Artic Cat made many trips and excursions with the Sno-Flyers Club of Holdingford. In his younger years he played baseball with the Holdingford and Swanville Baseball Clubs.

Phil worked at DCI of Holdingford and Waite Park for most of his working life until retirement.

He served as church usher for several years and also groomed the snowmobile trails in the area. Phil is a former member of the Holdingford Sno-Flyers Club and Sportsmen Club.

Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Jeanette, and children, Debbie (Arnie) Berscheid, Kathy O’ Hara, Mike May, and Patty Sobieck (Bob Sanchez). He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Leroy and Donald, his sister Betty Schwartz, and son-in-law Marty O’Hara.