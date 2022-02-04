Peter Roman Prokott, 96, Upsala

February 21, 1925 – February 1, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Peter Prokott, 96, of the Upsala area, will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Upsala. Fr. David Grundman will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Monday, February 7, 2022 with parish prayers at 4:00 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Additional visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Peter passed away Tuesday morning with family at his side at the Melrose Hospital. Arrangements are being made with the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home of Upsala.

Peter was born on February 21, 1925 in Swan River Township to Paul and Anna (Wachnik) Prokott. He grew up with ten other siblings. Peter received his eighth-grade diploma from District 45. He desired to attend high school, but stayed home to work with his dad on the farm. On June 19, 1950 he married Lorene Trettel at Holy Cross in North Prairie and together they raised five children. Peter and Lorene rented farms until they purchased their own near Upsala in 1964 where he resided until his death. Peter was a strong hardworking farmer. He loved the animals especially the hogs. As a side job he laid block for basements, built chimneys and fireplaces. He was the local masonry for many families in the area. He built several buildings on the farm and those skills were carried over to his woodworking projects. He built file cabinets for each of his children and several grandchildren. He also built book cases, hutches, and cabinets. Peter repurposed the old pews into deacon benches and crosses when St. Mary’s (where he was a lifelong member) built a new church. Dancing with his wife to Old Time music like the polka and waltz gave him great pleasure. Not only did he dance to Old Time music, he also played it on his concertina. In the evenings, he could be found playing cards at local card tournaments or with neighbors, friends and family. His favorites were 500, smear and cribbage. Peter had a lifelong love for fishing and was always looking for the best fishing hole. Peter always had a story to tell and could talk to anyone. He liked to ask people to guess how old he was. Because of his youthful looks, they always guessed his age to be much younger. He valued education and was proud that all five of his children earned a college degree. When the love of his life became wheel chair bound, he became a caregiver and homemaker. He even learned how to can peaches and make apple pie under her guidance. After perfecting his skills, he taught his grandchildren how to make pie. He will be missed by many.

Peter is survived by his children Renee (Dave) Scholz, Upsala; Elaine (Daryl) Tasler, Windom; Arnie (Jan) Prokott, Eau Claire, WI; Leonice (Don Kolo) Prokott, rural Holdingford; Jen (Rich) Sullivan, Chanhassen; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister; Martin Prokott, St. Cloud, FL; Marti Kujawa, St. Paul; as well as many other family and friends.

He is greeted in Heaven by his wife of 66 years, Lorene, parents Paul and Anna, as well as his brothers and sister; Thomas Prokott, Leonard Prokott, Lucy Struzyk, Adolph Prokott, Mary Niezgock, Cecilia Fussy, Mike Prokott, and Leo Prokott.