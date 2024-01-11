Pedestrian Seriously Hurt After Being Struck by SUV

MORA (WJON News) -- A pedestrian suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 65 in Mora.

An SUV driven by 33-year-old Erika Nelson of Mora was going south when it struck 24-year-old Wally Murray of Bruno.

Murray was taken to North Memorial in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries. Nelson was not hurt.

