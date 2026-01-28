Pedestrian Seriously Injured On Highway 10 In Todd County

Lee Voss - WJON

STAPLES (WJON News) -- A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle on the highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:00 p.m. on Monday on Highway 10 in Todd County.  A Jeep driven by 55-year-old Susan Horstman of Staples was going west in Staples when the vehicle struck the man in the roadway at Highway 210.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Tyler Schreck of New Richmond, Wisconsin.  He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.  The driver of the Jeep was not hurt.

