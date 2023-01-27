Paynesville Student Found Incompetent to Face Threats Charges

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Paynesville High School student charged with threatening to "shoot up" the school has been found incompetent to face the charges.

A mental competency exam showed 19-year-old Matthew Herr-Ramirez of Grove City is incapable of aiding in his defense. It means the case is on hold until he can be restored to competency.

Herr-Ramirez is charged with five counts of threats of violence.

According to the criminal complaint, he had been making threats about bringing a gun to school last October and shooting students and staff.

Records show a student told officers Herr-Ramirez was planning to shoot three specific staff members and a specific student. Court records show another student told police Herr-Ramirez was talking about his plans to shoot people at the school and showed the student a picture of a gun on his cell phone.

When officers arrested Herr-Ramirez at his home, they say he was in possession of an "airsoft gun".

