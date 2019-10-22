Paynesville Man Survives House Explosion

PAYNESVILLE -- A Paynesville man survived a house explosion Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Morningside Avenue.

Paynesville Police Chief Paul Wegner says when officers arrived they found the living quarters of the home collapsed and a small fire was still burning on the southside of the house.

Wegner says the homeowner, 76-year-old Dennis Pederson, was inside the home at the time of the explosion and was able to crawl out of the debris. He was treated and released at the scene.

Fire crews arrived to put of the blaze, which had cause damage to a neighboring home.

The case remains active and the cause of the explosion is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.

Authorities are reminding you if you smell gas or think you smell gas to get out immediately and contact your local authorities.

