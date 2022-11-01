Paynesville Man Accused of Attack With a Table Leg

ST. CLOUD -- A Paynesville man is charged with felony assault after allegedly beating someone over the head with the leg of a table.

According to the complaint, filed in Stearns County District Court, police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Minnie Street in Paynesville on Sunday.

Records show the caller said they had barricaded themselves inside a room after 46-year-old Vance Kruger had beat them over the head with a club.

Officers arrived to find Kruger leaving the residence and holding a table leg in his hand.

The victim suffered multiple lacerations to their head in the attack.

Kruger is charged with 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm.

No other information is available.

