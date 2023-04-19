Paul Westhoff, 84, St. Cloud

February 20, 1939 - April 11, 2023

Paul F. Westhoff, 84 of St. Cloud, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family. A gathering of family and friends will be from 2-5 pm on Saturday April 22, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, 1900 Veterans Dr., St. Cloud. A Remembrance Program will begin at 3:00 and guests will be invited to share a special memory or story about Paul. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Paul’s name.

Paul was born in Hinckley, MN, on February 20, 1939 to Fred and Adeline (Krinke) Westhoff. He married Marlyn Johnson and they lived in Northfield and Deerwood MN before moving to St. Cloud in 2012. Paul and Marlyn owned and operated the Coast-to-Coast Hardware store in Crosby, MN from 1976 to 2000 until their son, Dale took over the business.

Paul and Marlyn enjoyed spending winters over the past 20 years in Arizona where Paul was an avid desert golf player. He was a mentor and teacher to his children and grandchildren in all areas of carpentry and home improvement. He will be remembered for his creativity with woodworking and his skill and love for the game of cribbage.

Paul is survived by his wife, Marlyn of 66 years, and their children, Faith (Blake) Schlaeppi of New London, WI, Dale (Cindy) Westhoff of Brainerd, MN, and Jerry (Sharon) Westhoff of Saint Cloud, MN, son-in-law, Steve (Kathy) Schleppegrell of Nashwauk, MN, and his beloved grandchildren, Tiffany Schleppegrell, Miranda (John) Caddy, Crystal (Scott) Rockvam, Stacy Westhoff, Ryan Westhoff, Ashley (Brian) Laughton, Alex (Liz) Westhoff, Leah (Rob) Mason, Carly (Josh) Wood, and Trillian (Braden Smith) Schlaeppi. Paul was a proud great-grandfather to 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Finneseth and brother-in-law, Don Tollefson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Janet Schleppegrell and sister, Katherine Tollefson.