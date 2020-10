October 26, 1931 - October 17, 2020

Paul Waldvogel, age 88 of Little Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Highland Senior Living.

A funeral service will take place on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Service Chapel in Little Falls, MN, at 12:00 P.M. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veteran Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.