Paul D. Kinney, 93, St. Cloud

April 13, 1926 – June 27, 2019

Paul D. Kinney, age 93, of St. Cloud, MN died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community, St. Cloud, MN.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Paul D. Kinney was born on April 13, 1926 in Alexandria, MN to James and Myrtle (Mattson) Kinney. He graduated from Osakis High School in 1944 and served in the US Army Air Force during WWII as a cryptographer in China. Paul was married to Nova Hanson in Wichita Falls, Texas on January 29, 1945. After being discharged from the army Paul attended Gustavus Adolphus College where he earned his B.A. degree. He taught in Winthrop, MN for 3 years before becoming the principal at New London High School. During this time, he earned his M.A. in Educational Administration from the University of Minnesota. Paul then went to Hibbing, MN where he was the assistant principal until 1964 when he came to St. Cloud to serve as the Principal of Tech High School. In 1969 Paul helped initiate development of Apollo High School and became its 1st principal where he stayed until his retirement in 1981. He was very involved in the community, served as a Grand Marshall of the 1982 Wheels, Wings & Water Parade in St. Cloud, volunteered in RSVP from 2010 – 2017, volunteered for 32 years singing at various nursing homes providing musical entertainment for residents to sing along. Paul was a Board Member for the Exchange Club, Top Hatters, Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Boy Scouts of Central MN, St. Cloud Country Club, Head Start, Lawyers of Prof Resp. Board, Minnesota Association of Secondary School Principals, and the Advisory Council of the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Paul enjoyed reading, writing, swimming, golfing and playing tennis. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN.

Paul is survived by his children, Peter (Pat) Kinney of Plymouth, MN; Brian Kinney of Minneapolis, MN; Sharon (Rev. Alexander) Ravenel of Saluda, NC; granddaughters, Wendy (Deke) Fischer, Sara (Jeff) Hunstiger, Michelle (Ric) Saatzer, all of Pymouth, MN; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Jacob Fischer, Tony and Abi Saatzer, Ben Hunstiger, Ryan (Katie) Hunstiger, and Anne Hunstiger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife of 65 years, Nova Kinney in 2010 and brother, James Kinney.

Memorials preferred to Music Programs at Salem Lutheran Church.