Update: Teen, Horse Killed When Semi Hits Buggy

STAPLES - The Minnesota State Patrol now says a 17-year-old boy has died after the buggy he was driving was hit by a semi. The crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Highway 210 west of Staples in Todd County.

David Miller of Staples was heading west in his horse and buggy when it was rear-ended by the semi. Miller was airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of the semi, 60-year-old Douglas Calkins of Deerwood, was not hurt.