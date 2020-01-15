Patrol: Icy Roads Cause Crash in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Snow covered roads are to blame for a crash in Sauk Rapids Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 29.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Alison McGuire, of McGuire, Iowa, was heading north on Highway 15 approaching a red light at the intersection. The patrol says she was unable to stop due to the icy road conditions and struck a Jeep heading west on County Road 29. McGuire was not hurt.

The driver of the second vehicle, 62-year-old Mary Cherne of St. Cloud, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

