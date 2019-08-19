Patrol: Driver Falls Asleep, Crashes his Pickup

OSAKIS -- A Long Prairie man had to be extricated from his vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital after a crash Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:45 on southbound Highway 27 near Osakis.

Troopers say 60-year-old Donald Rousu fell asleep behind the wheel. His vehicle crossed the northbound lane, went into the ditch, struck a driveway approach, vaulted into the trees, and then came to a rest on its roof.

Rousu was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with what the State Patrol is calling non-life threatening injuries.