Patrol: Car Runs Stop Sign, Buffalo Man Sent to Hospital

BUFFALO -- A Buffalo man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 117 and County Road 35 in Buffalo.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 42-year-old Matt Strum of Buffalo was stopped on Highway 117 to make a left turn onto County Road 35 when he was struck by a car that failed to stop at the intersection.

Strum was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car, 18-year-old Ryan Dugan of Buffalo was not hurt.