Patrick T. Strom, 75, Sartell

September 7, 1947 - July 9, 2023

Patrick T. Strom (75) of Sartell, MN passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home.

Patrick was born September 7, 1947 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to John Strom and Anna May (Steinberger) Strom. He graduated from Macalester College and earned a Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School. He met the love of his life, Shirley Horman, at Macalester and was married in Menomonie, Wisconsin on July, 27, 1968.

After joining the Marine Corps he served as Judge Advocate and was head of the Marine Corps Air Station New River Law Center.

Upon retiring from the Marine Corps, he was a career prosecuting attorney and retired as the long-standing Assistant Stearns County Attorney.

Patrick is survived by his wife, Shirley; his sons, Geoff (Jennifer) and Erik; grandchildren, Julian and Jadzia; brothers and sisters, Michael, Jo Ann, Daniel, and Linda.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Interment will take place with Military Honors at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Services will be private.