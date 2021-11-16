Patrick Lee Brady, 78, Hutchinson, formerly of Little Falls

April 9, 1943 - November 10, 2021

Patrick Brady, 78-year-old resident of Hutchinson formerly of Little Falls, died Wednesday, November 10 at United Hospital in St. Paul. A time of gathering for friends and family will be held from 9:00-9:45 A.M. Monday, November 15 at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. The officiant will be Father David Maciej.

Patrick Lee Brady was born on April 9, 1943 in Little Falls to the late Joseph and Irma (Bayer) Brady. He grew up in Little Falls. Pat graduated from Pierz Memorial High School with the class of 1961. As a young man, Pat worked as a cook at the President Café in Little Falls. After graduating from high school, Pat attended the Brainerd Community College for two years. Patrick then enlisted in the United States Navy on November 29, 1965 in Minneapolis, MN. He served his Country until September 8, 1969, when he received his honorable discharge. Patrick returned to Minnesota and furthered his education and attended college in Marshall, MN where he received his bachelor's degree. He worked for the Little Falls Police Department as a dispatcher for 30 years. Pat was also a relief rural mail carrier for the United States Post Office for several years. Patrick enjoyed walking, attending local music venues, movies, talking with people (family, friends, or strangers), he was an avid car guy and always promoted local commerce!

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Mike Brady of Henderson, NV, Mary (Doug) Goebel of Herndon, VA, Kathy (Dennis) Condon of San Marcos, CA; nephew, Scott Brady; nieces, Brenda (Carlos) Alvarado, Crystal Rae Brady, Lisa Brady, Holly (Jason) Hansen and Joy Condon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Roberta Ann Emerson-Brady, and a niece Laurie Brady-Jones.