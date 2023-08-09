Patricia “Patty” Kay Fillmore, 78, St. Cloud

September 28, 1944 - August 3, 2023

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, Patricia Fillmore, loving mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 78, at St. Benedict’s Home, St. Cloud surrounded by her children. Arrangements by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Pat was born on September 28, 1944, in Canton, SD to Roger and Dorothy Sondag. She received her teaching degree from Moorhead State University, MN in 1966. Pat was a schoolteacher for 35 years, teaching Gifted and Talented as well as English in the Fargo, ND School districts. She married Michael Fillmore in 1967 and had two children. Pat was an accomplished and published poetry author. She loved reading, arts and crafts, gardening, being in nature, and photography. She was an active member of the Legal of Women’s Voters’ and participated in bridge club, book club and poetry club. She also volunteered at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Her greatest joys were spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her two daughters, Kristi (Patrick) LaLonde, St. Cloud, MN, and Kathy (Kelly) Ecklund, Leander, TX, grandchildren, Abigail, Megan, and Nicholas LaLonde, Kyra and Sophia Ecklund, her sister Judy (Steve) Sondag, Hugo, MN, and her brother Bob (Laurel) Sondag, Hernando, FL, and several nieces, and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Roger, and Dorothy.

The family requests you wear bright colors, specifically, yellows and reds. Instead of flowers, we ask that you donate to a local theatre, symphony, or school in her name. Pat’s family would like to thank St. Benedict’s staff and CentraCare hospice for their wonderful care.