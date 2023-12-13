Patricia C. Koenig, 97, Princeton

January 22, 1926 - December 11, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM Monday, December 18, 2023 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Patricia C. Koenig, who passed away Monday at her home in Sartell. Visitation will be 4-7 PM on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to service at the church. Rev. Ronald Weyrens and Rev. Timothy Baltes will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Patricia was born January 22, 1926 in Minneapolis to Dr. William Peyton and Clara (Krapp) Peyton. She attended St. Cecilias School and St. Joseph's Academy in St. Paul. Pat received her Bachelor of Nursing Degree from the University of Minnesota and was enrolled in the Cadet Nurse Corps Program toward the end of WWII. Pat worked as a Public Health Nurse until she married her husband, Dr. Robert P. Koenig in Minneapolis and started their family. After brief moves to Paynesville, Up State New York, back to Minneapolis, and St. Cloud, the couple and growing family settled in Sartell.

Patricia's interests included organic gardening, backyard chickens, horses, painting & sketching, managing her stocks, driving her Mustang, and making her tomato jam and many baked goods. Organizations she belonged to included the St. Cloud Medical Auxiliary, Catholic Ed CCD program, Gathering in the Arts (GABS) group, "The Grandma Group", and St Francis Xavier Parish. She was involved with the Parish Festival for many years, running the plant stand & co-chairing the Festival one year with Bob. She traveled with family and Bob to Mexico, Alaska, Europe, and spent a week at the lake during summer for many years.

Her Catholic faith and belief in Jesus Christ defined her life. Her motto for raising and interacting with her family was "Gentle but firm". Making her own decisions throughout her life, she wasn't defined by her age. She embraced life and loved it. She was proud of her Irish & German heritage, but was always most proud of her husband, children, and the grandchildren. Her eyes lit up and she smiled at her 7 month old great granddaughter on her lap the day before she died.

Patricia is survived by her children, John (Karla) Koenig, Rice, Peter (Nancy) Koenig, Minneapolis, Bill (Cheri) Koenig, Albany, Mary Pat (Roger) Saul, Oxford PA, Theresa Koenig (Al Hagen), Duluth, Michael (Sue) Koenig, Sauk Rapids, and Paul Koenig, Litchfield; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dr. Robert Koenig; son, Richard; daughter, Martha; great grandchildren, Nicholas Koenig and Simon Henry Goff; siblings, Virginia Denison, Kathleen Teberg, and James Peyton.

Memorials are preferred to Elevate Pregnancy Center (formerly Birthline), elevatestcloud.org