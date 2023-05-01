Patricia Ann Brisbin, 66, Sartell

October 26, 1956 - April 29, 2023

Memorial Service will be 1:00 PM Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Patricia Ann Brisbin, age 66 who passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, April 29, 2023 surrounded by her family. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Saturday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Patricia was born October 26, 1956 in St. Cloud to Virgil and Myrtle (Christle) Hartfiel. She lived in the St. Cloud area most all of her life. Patricia worked at J.C. Christenson for 22 years, retiring in 2016. She enjoyed spending time with her family and camping friends, campfires, cocktails, and good music. Patricia was a caring individual and was very strong willed.

Survivors include her fiancé of 27 years, Mike Jensen of Sartell; daughter, Danielle (Thomas) Platz of Rice; grandchildren, Carter Platz and Mackenzie Andrews (fiance’, Grant Schwieger); brothers, Richard (Joy) Hartfiel of Otsego, Jim (Maggie) Hartfiel of Buffalo, Bob (Nanette) Hartfiel of Bowlus; sister, Carol (Rick) Engelhart of St. Cloud; sister-in-law, Patti Hartfiel of Dewey, AZ; dog, Zeus; grand dogs, Spike and Charlie; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bud Hartfiel.