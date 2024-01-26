Patricia A. Torrance, 83, Long Lake

July 31, 1940 - January 22, 2024

attachment-Patricia Torrance loading...

Patricia Ann (Olson) Torrance of Long Lake, Minnesota, passed away on January 22, 2024 surrounded by loved ones. She was born on July 31, 1940, to parents Howard and Bernice (Leverty) Olson in Cylon Township, Wisconsin. “Pat” grew up on the family farm and attended a one-room school house through 8th grade. Following graduation from New Richmond High School, she moved to Minneapolis at 17 and took an office job.

On February 2, 1962, she married Donald Torrance. They lived in St. Louis Park before settling in Long Lake where they resided until 2022. Pat enjoyed a career in retail that culminated in owning her own store, Ivy Rooster Home Furnishings. She enthusiastically collected antiques, especially teapots, and worked as an antiques dealer until very recently. A devoted mother and grandmother, she also took pleasure in reading, spending time with family, and baking her famous Christmas cookies.

She is survived by her husband Donald; children Daniel (Kim) and Lisa (Ted); grandchildren Noelle (Brian), Isabelle, Caroline, and Jack; and brothers Robert (Sue) and Lawrence (Deb). Pat was preceded in death by her parents, older brother Ralph (Maggie, also deceased), and beloved grandson Hunter.

A celebration of Pat’s life will take place at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Harvest Fellowship, 400 Second Avenue North, Sauk Rapids, MN. A lunch will be held at the church following the service. All are welcome.