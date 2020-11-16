Paramount’s Online Performances Capturing A New, Larger Audience

ST. CLOUD -- The arts and entertainment industry continues to feel the strain but on by the coronavirus.

Since mid-March, the seats inside the Paramount Theatre have remained empty and will continue through at least the end of the year. However, that hasn't stopped Paramount staff from keeping the arts alive in central Minnesota.

Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts. She says it's been busy behind the scenes trying to reschedule shows for next year, while trying to help local artists still perform.

A lot of this COVID time is really about brainstorming, trying some new things, and really trying to be a resources for art experiences during this time.

Boulka says several of their arts programs and performances have gone virtual, which has allowed them to reach a larger audience.

We're getting new audience members from people who may not have visited the Paramount before but are finding us online, not only locally, but all over the country which is exciting.

She says while the Paramount is closed to in-person audiences through the end of the year, they do have two virtual holiday shows scheduled next month.

George Maurer and Tonic Sol-Fa will be performing their annual holiday shows. Tickets for the shows range between $10-$20 per household and can be found on the Paramount Theatre website.

Boulka says they are also working on a New Year's Eve performance which they hope to announce in the coming weeks.

Boulka says they are grateful for the many donors who continue to support them during the pandemic and hope to welcome back audiences next year.