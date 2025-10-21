ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- If you missed the opening weekend, GREAT Theatre's "9 to 5 The Musical" has two more weekends on the Paramount Theater stage.

Paramount Theater Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says, once that run is done, the next big event is St. Cloud State University's "Journey Across The World" on November 5th.

It features students of St. Cloud State who are international students generally, and they have all these clubs on campus where they gather together in the home countries that they are from or even areas of the world, and this event celebrates those cultures.

Boulka says they typically do this event in the spring, but SCSU decided to move it to the fall this year.

Randy Travis' "More To Life" Tour is at the Paramount on November 7th, but that show is already sold out. The St. Cloud Municipal Band's fall concert is on stage on November 10th.

The Paramount Center for the Arts has its shows listed through the upcoming Christmas holiday season on its website for anyone who wants to plan ahead and buy tickets for the holiday season now.