Paramount Planning a “Normal” Fall and Winter Schedule [PODCAST]

The Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud is planning a "normal" fall and winter schedule of shows. Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount. She joined me on WJON today. She says they are offering shows in June at 50% capacity which allows for those in attendance to have some space. Boulka says the plan is to be back to 100% capacity starting in July. Boulka says they still have some plexiglass at their concession stand and box office and have mostly gone to e-tickets. She says they also have plenty of hand sanitizer on hand too.

Shows in June include the Ground Sound June 12 at 7:30 p.m., Ole and Lena at the State Fair will be performing at the Paramount on June 13 at 1:30 p.m. In July performances include Wings Over American; a tribute to Paul McCartney and Wings on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. and the Duttons will perform on July 26th.

Boulka says their big summer event is the 100th Anniversary Block Party planned for Thursday August 26th from 3-9 p.m. She says the musical group Buckets and Boards will perform in the afternoon with the Killer Vees performing a Neil Diamond Tribute starting at 7:30 p.m. The two blocks in front of the Paramount Theatre will be closed off for this outdoor event that will also include food, shopping and events for people in attendance.

Learn more about the summer Paramount Theatre events by going to paramountarts.org.

Get our free mobile app