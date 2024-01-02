Paige Marie Dahler Waaseya-Migizikwe, 30, Andover

March 2, 1993 - December 23, 2023

Paige Dahler 'Waaseya-Migizikwe, age 30 of Andover, Minnesota passed away December 23, 2023 in Deerwood, Minnesota. Funeral Service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Gethsemane Church in Ronneby, rural Foley. Pastor Barbara Peterson will officiate and burial will take place at Ronneby Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM at the church on Wednesday. Service Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Paige Marie Dahler 'Waaseya-Migizikwe was born March 2, 1993 in Coon Rapids, Minnesota to Risa Dahler and Derrick 'Bo' Johnson. She graduated from Coon Rapids High School, class of 2010. She went on to obtain a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business at the Carlson School of Business, University of Minnesota. Paige worked with the Department of Justice as an advocate for missing and deceased Native American women, spending much of her efforts in Alaska. She was an entrepreneur, was brilliant, creative and kind hearted. She started two of her own companies; Sunrise Stone and Paige Bay Designs and sold crystals for many years. She traveled to India with her mother to be licensed as a Yoga instructor. Paige loved animals, was a free spirit, loved astrology, traveling and hiking. Paige was proud of her Anishinaabe and Swedish heritage and a descendent of the Ojibwe White Earth Reservation Tribe. Most of all, Paige was a social justice crusader and loved learning about all cultures. She was an advocate for anyone who could not advocate for themselves.

She is survived by her mother, Risa Dahler, Andover; grandparents, Charlene (Bob) Sromek, Princeton; Jeff (Suzanne) Soderberg, FL.; Jamie Cyson; Roxie Dahler; great grandmothers, Rita Novak and Eileen Bialka, uncle, Luke (Katie Jo) Dahler and their children; Emma Jo, Westly and Austin as well as; Cody Cyson, Andrew Regguinti, Joseph Regguinti, and on her fathers side; Derrick Johnson, Molly Johnson-Marion and step-siblings, Emma and Connor Johnson and her beloved fur baby, Lucia. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dennis Dahler, grandmother, Trudy Johnson and great grandparents, Adam Novak and Pearl Johnson.