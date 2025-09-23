March 16, 1985 - September 20, 2025

Paige Elayne Johnson, 40-year-old resident of St. Cloud formerly of Little Falls, died Saturday, September 20.

Paige was a bright light in this world, had a contagious smile and truly embraced life. Paige courageously battled through Stage IV breast cancer with the same tenacity and positivity in which she lived. Paige was a survivor and showed grace and grit everyday.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 26 at 1:00 P.M. at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls with Rev. Mary Kaye Ashley officiating, Visitation will be held from to 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the church. The private burial will be held at a later date at the Oneota Cemetery in Duluth, MN.

Paige Elayne Johnson was born on March 16, 1985 to Kenneth and Norma (Maki) Johnson in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Paige made her home in Little Falls, MN, with her parents and two sisters, Julie and Joy. Paige attended and was confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Little Falls. She graduated from Little Falls Community High School with the class of 2003. Paige was active in school participating in the marching band and was a member of the Flyer's golf team. Paige played golf for the Brainerd Community College Team, where the Team twice competed at the National Junior College Tournament. After her time in Brainerd, she attended the University of Minnesota Duluth. Paige received her Associates Degree and began her career at the St Cloud VA Hospital. She worked at the St. Cloud VA for 12 years as a Patient Services Representative within the Mental Health Clinic. Paige was an advocate and supporter of our veterans and mental health. Paige enjoyed golfing with her family and friends, spending time outdoors with her dogs, playing cards, especially, 500, and Bingo. Paige loved spending time at Lake Vermilion with her family and friends. She was the first person to ask to go fishing and one of the last on the dance floor of the VC Club. She watched many beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

Paige loved being an aunt and enthusiastically supported her nieces and nephews at their sporting events. She cheered for the Minnesota Vikings and enjoyed watching the New York Yankees with her father.

Paige had a deep love for her “fur babies”, her beloved labs, Mya and J’Mo, and her two cats, Dude and Tator Tot. Paige’s kindness and compassion created an instant connection with people and animals alike. Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Ken (Norma) Johnson of Little Falls; sisters, Joy (Bob) Johnson-Lind of Plymouth and Julie (John) Whelan of Rosemount; nieces and nephews, Ava Whelan, Maki Whelan, Vivian Whelan and Charlie Lind, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents (Arvo and Hulda Maki) and paternal grandparents (Edward and Edna Johnson). In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred in memory of Paige to the Tri-County Human Society: 735 8th Street NE, St. Cloud, MN 56304. https://share.google/ahQstB6VC2oXjMbGj The family would like to thank the staff of Coborn’s Cancer Center and Dr. Hilary Ufearo for the compassionate care Paige received for the past five years.