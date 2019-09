ST. CLOUD -- We had another nearly half-inch of rain in St. Cloud Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the official total at the St. Cloud Regional Airport was .47 of an inch.

That brings us to 6.04 inches for the month so far, which is nearly four inches above normal.

We're also more than 11 1/2 inches above normal for the year.

We get a break from the rain Thursday, but there's more rain in the forecast starting Friday.