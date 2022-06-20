Over 100 Writers With Midwest Travel Network to Visit St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A group of travel bloggers will be in St. Cloud later this week.

Greater St. Cloud is hosting the Midwest Travel Network group Wednesday through Saturday.

Get our free mobile app

Executive Director Rachel Thompson says over 100 travel writers from 15 different stats will experience all that central Minnesota has to offer.

From the moment they get here to when they leave they will have so many stories to write about. We will take them on the Mississippi River, Summertime By George, an historic downtown walking tour and everything in between.

Thompson says St. Cloud was originally set to host the group back in 2020, but that was put on hold due to COVID.

She says they are excited to bring this elite group to the area and what their influence will mean for local tourism.

Most of the people who are coming have not been to St. Cloud before, which is why is great for us to capitalize on their experience. Really helping them focus on everything on everyone as a touch point for a story they can write about the St. Cloud area.

Thompson says some of these writers in town this week have over 37,000 followers who will read all about what St. Cloud has to offer.