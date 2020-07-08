Over 1 1/2″ of Rain Fell in St. Cloud Wednesday Morning

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota got some much-needed rain on Wednesday morning.

Unofficially we recorded about 1.55 inches of rain (as of 9:30 a.m.) here in our rain gauge at the radio station.

Stearns County is reporting the following rain totals:

St. Cloud 1.61

Holdingford 1.35

Kimball 1.10

Sartell 1.8

St Stephen 1.49

Paynesville 1.71

Waite Park 1.35

New Munich 2.25

According to the National Weather Service, we started the day already nearly .70 of an inch below normal for the month of July, so we're now a little above normal so far for the month.

For the summer months of June and July combined we started the day about 2.20 inches below normal, so the morning rain took a big chunk out of that deficit.

And, for the entire year to date, we were nearly five inches below normal for total moisture, so we still have a ways to go to make-up that shortfall.

There is a chance that we could see some more showers and thunderstorms again later Wednesday afternoon and evening.