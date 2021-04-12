Outbreak of COVID Cases Linked to Youth Wrestling Tourney

ST. PAUL -- After identifying an outbreak of COVID-19 cases associated with a Minnesota youth wrestling tournament held in South Dakota, the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education has alerted schools around the state to watch for potential cases and to double down on masking, social distancing and other prevention measures.

Health officials are also asking anyone who attended the tournament to get tested immediately for COVID-19 and to watch for symptoms.

The Northland Youth Wrestling Association 2021 State Wrestling Tournament was held at the PREMIER Center Complex in Sioux Falls from Wednesday, March 31, to Saturday, April 3.

The event was for Minnesota youth club wrestling teams and included approximately 2,000 wrestlers in addition to spectators. MDH is now monitoring a growing COVID-19 outbreak among people who attended the tournament. As of Monday morning, MDH has linked 16 confirmed cases to the event.

Nine counties have confirmed cases associated with this event: Cass, Le Sueur, Lyon, Morrison, Murray, Rice, Todd, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

MDH learned that 64 teams from at least 52 Minnesota counties participated in the tournament. The counties are Anoka, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Crow Wing, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Houston, Kandiyohi, Le Sueur, Lyon, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Mower, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmstead, Pennington, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Swift, Todd, Wabasha, Wadena, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright, and Yellow Medicine.

Get our free mobile app